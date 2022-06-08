ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about beautiful hot weather and work. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime, This happened to me at work the other day, and I’m wondering what you think of this. I had a great weekend with my family. We went to the Jersey shore, and the weather was perfect…hot and sunny. We couldn’t really swim in the ocean because it was so cold, so we hung out on the beach just relaxing and having fun. Well, unfortunately, I ended up getting sunburned pretty badly. I was so worried about taking care of the kids that I forgot to put that much lotion on myself. Anyway, Sunday night it was killing me so I called in sick to work on Monday. When I returned to the office on Tuesday, and everyone saw my sunburn, they were ribbing me about it. My boss even called me in and told me it really wasn’t a legitimate reason to call in sick, but he wouldn’t do anything about it. He said it was my fault I was sunburned and I should live with the consequences. He’s usually a good guy, but he was not having this. Was I wrong to call out for the sunburn? Do you think it’s a legitimate excuse for calling out. Hope you and the gang can help. Thanks! ~ Mark

I don’t think it’s a bad excuse to call out. If you’re in pain, you’re in pain. That’s how I see it anyway.

What do you think? Should Mark have just put on aloe and gone to work, or was it okay that he called in sick? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.