ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jocelyn, and it’s about being in a wedding. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime, My name is Jocelyn and I’m a long time fan of the show and wanted to get your opinion on something. So i was asked to be in my friend’s wedding party a few months ago and said yes to being a bridesmaid. I had all intentions of doing it until I found out that my parents, in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary, booked a two-week cruise vacation for our entire family as a surprise. They even went so far as to contact my and my sibling’s places of work to make sure we could go. So now I have to pull out of my friend’s wedding, but it’s three weeks away. I will happily do everything leading up to the wedding, like the shower and the bachelorette party, but I can’t do the wedding. Am I wrong for picking my family over being a bridesmaid? Some of my other friends said if you make a commitment you need to stand by it, but this is different. I don’t want to ruin anyone’s wedding and I don’t want to be rude, but I am definitely going on that cruise with my family. Do you think I’m making the wrong decision? Help me out please. Thanks so much Jocelyn

I understand why Jocelyn is upset. She’s in one of those situations that feels like a lose-lose. But if it were me, I would understand wanting to be with her family, and one less bridesmaid won’t ruin the wedding, in my opinion. What do you think? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.