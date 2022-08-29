ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Arianna and it’s about haircuts. Here’s her email:

Good morning Jaime. I’m a longtime fan of your show and I am hoping you can use my question for your social dilemma. I need a little parenting advice from everyone. I’m a single older mom with a 13-year-old son and for his entire life I’ve chosen his haircut and style with no complaints. Now all of a sudden, he wants to choose his haircut and we can’t agree on anything. He wants this crazy buzzcut Mohawk thing and I think it looks ridiculous. I know at some point I’m not going to be able to control what he gets, but right now I can’t handle having a kid with a crazy haircut. The problem is that some of his friends have this haircut, which doesn’t make it any easier. So, what should I do? Should I just give in or is 13 still to young too decide your own hairstyle? Thanks Jaime ~ Arianna

Well, I say, let the kid have the crazy haircut. Why not? It doesn’t hurt anyone and it’s a way of expressing himself. I don’t think 13 is too young to decide your own haircut. But that’s just me, and of course, I don’t have any kids. LOL.

What do you think? Let’s help Arianna out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.