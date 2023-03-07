ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carl and it’s about arguments. Here’s his email.

Hi Jaime. I’m in a tough spot. Let me explain, my wife can’t cook and I didn’t cook much before we got married, so it became a problem. We came to an agreement a while ago that I would learn and be the one to cook and she would do cleanup. However, during a recent dinner with our parents, my mother scolded my wife for not cooking and said that it’s her job as a wife. I defended my wife and told my mother to stop or I would have to ask her to leave. My Mother couldn’t believe it and said I was wrong. My wife wants to apologize to keep the peace, but I don’t think we did anything wrong. I was defending my wife. Do you think I should apologize? Or shouldn’t it be my mother who apologizes to my wife? Help us out here. Carl

Wow. I would not want to be Carl in that situation, that’s for sure. I understand him wanting to defend his wife, but threatening to kick his mom out of the house seems harsh, and it sounds like his wife knows that. I think sometimes we have to patient and understand that our parents came from a different time. What do you think? Was Carl wrong? Should he apologize to his mom? Let’s help him out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.