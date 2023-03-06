ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Thomas and it’s about friendship and relationships. Here’s his email.

Hi Jaime. I’m a grown man, but somehow I feel like a teenager again. There is a woman I’ve known for years. We’ve always been friends. When we were each married, we would all hang out together. Her husband passed away, and we of course, still remained friends, and then I got divorced a year and a half ago. We have remained friends through all of it. I value her friendship, but lately, I find myself attracted to her in a way I never have before. I would like to ask her out, but I know it’s a tenuous situation because I don’t want to ruin our friendship. Should I ask her out? Should I leave it alone so I know our friendship will stay in tact. I’m hoping you can help. Thanks so much. Thomas

I’m a believer in honesty. I understand that Thomas doesn’t want to ruin their friendship, but they both obviously have been through a lot together, so I think he should just bring up the subject and see where it goes. But you would know better so let’s help Thomas out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.