ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from MaryAnn and it’s about air conditioning. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My husband and I have been having this argument since the beginning of time. Well, maybe not that long but for as long as we’ve had our current home, which is about nine years. Here’s the dilemma. If you say to your spouse, “turn the air conditioning up,” would you think that means make it colder or make it warmer. When I say it to my husband, I mean, make it cooler. Turn the AC up…give me more AC! That seems simple to me. But he says that when you say turn the AC up, that actually means to make it warmer. The higher you turn the AC up is the higher the temperature goes up, therefore making it warmer in the house. So finally we thought we would come to you. What does it mean if you say turn the AC up? Help us out once and for all. Thanks so much! ~ MaryAnn

This is so interesting to me. I never really thought about it, but technically I guess MaryAnn’s husband is right, BUT and this is a big BUT, if I said turn the AC up, I too would mean, make it cooler in here. Granted it’s probably grammatically incorrect, but I would think people would understand that it means I would want it cooler. But now I’m rethinking everything. LOL.

