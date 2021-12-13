98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: If you get a free sample of something, can you give it as a Christmas gift?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY social dilemma came from Thomas and it’s about gifting or possibly regifting. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma and I’m not quite sure I know what to do…so hoping you and your listeners can help. Here’s what happened. An old friend of mine is a skincare rep for a very exclusive brand. She offered me a very expensive cream for my wife who suffers from eczema and psoriasis. She told me to wrap it up as a Christmas gift because it’s over $100 dollars for the bottle. Is this re-gifting or is it just a free gift I got my wife? Should I even wrap it since I got it for free? What would you do in this situation? HELP! Thanks so much Jaime… Merry Christmas ~ Thomas.

Well, I don’t see any problem with wrapping it up and giving it to his wife. Does it really matter if he bought it or if someone gave it to him. It’s a lovely gift for his wife. She doesn’t need to know the story behind it. I think it’s fine to give it as a gift. What about you? Would you be upset if your spouse or sweetie gave you an expensive gift but got it for free? Would you count it as a gift if they didn’t spend any money on it?

