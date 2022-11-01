ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carol and it’s about food and coworkers. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. My coworkers and I have been having a problem with a guy we work with. We have a very friendly work environment. We were so happy to be able to come back to work together after the pandemic that we instituted potluck lunch Mondays in the office. Everyone signs up to bring something in and we take an hour to just sit and eat and have fun with one another. However, there is one guy, a coworker, who NEVER brings anything in. NEVER. But he still comes and eats with us. At first it was no big deal, but now it’s every week. We’re all starting to feel taken advantage of. He never even offers to pay for soda. We want to be kind, but this is making us crazy. Should we tell him he can’t come to the potluck lunch anymore if he doesn’t chip in? Or should we just let it go and know he’s basically enjoying free food and drink? Please use this as a dilemma to help us out. Thanks so much! Carol

Well, if I was Carol, I would take the man aside quietly, just the two of them, and ask if there was a reason, he wasn’t bringing something in. You don’t want to embarrass him. But if there is no good reason, then I would just ask him to chip in some cash each week if he doesn’t want to make something… You know, like five bucks or eight bucks. I don’t know. That’s my take.

What would you do? Would you ask him not to come to lunch anymore? Let’s help Carol and her coworkers out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.