ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jackson and it’s about borrowing a friend’s car. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime, I want to remain anonymous with my dilemma so I’ll say my name is Jackson. Here’s the dilemma. I have been friends with “Joe” (not his real name) for about 20 years. We are always there for each other. Whenever he needs me, I’m there no questions asked, and vice versa. However, recently I had to borrow Joe’s car as mine was in the shop. He happily obliged. So I took the car, ran the errands and work stuff I had to take care of, and brought the car back. I didn’t feel like I went all that far, so that was that. Later that evening, I got a call from Joe, asking why I didn’t fill the tank up with gas. I told him I hadn’t gone that far, and since we are old friends I didn’t think it was a big deal. He said he felt like I was taking advantage of him and that gas is expensive these days. I apologized but told him I didn’t feel like I did anything wrong, as this is what friends do for each other. He said borrowing the car was a favor, and that I should have put gas in it. I will probably end up giving him some money to smooth things over, but I think I’m right. When a friend helps out, it should be with no strings attached. What do you think? Thanks, Jaime, I’ll be listening. – Jackson

This is hard because you never want money to come between friends, but if I borrow a friend’s car, I always put gas in it. Gas is expensive these days and even a little bit makes a difference. That’s my take anyway. What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.