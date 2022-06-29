ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Barbara and it’s about a cancelled wedding. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. Our family recently had a wedding set to go, which was canceled two weeks before it happened. The couple has been together for about five years and they have a three year old child. They requested money instead of gifts since their house was already set up. So at the shower and at the bachelor party, the gifts were all cash. My question is, should the money be returned since the wedding was canceled. The groom is returning the money from the stag, but the bride is refusing to return the money from the shower. What do you think is the right thing to do. Thanks so much. ~ Barbara

Wow. Okay, well, I definitely think the money should be returned. Let’s face it, the money was given in the thought that it would be used for their marriage. Whether that was getting to go on vacation, helping to pay bills, raising the child, or whatever. No one would have given them money if the wedding wasn’t planned. I think the ex-bride should definitely return the cash.

