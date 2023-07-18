ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Christina and it’s about grocery store etiquette. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I was recently doing my grocery shopping at my favorite supermarket when I ran into a friend. We stopped to chat, and while I was chatting I reached for a jar of sauce, and I dropped it. I felt so bad. The glass shattered everywhere, spreading sauce all over the aisle. And yes, they even made the infamous “clean up in Aisle 7” announcement. I apologized to the person cleaning it up and told my friend I should focus on my shopping and that I would talk with her later. But then my friend asked if I was going to go to customer service to pay for the sauce? I couldn’t believe it. I said no, it was an accident. She said anytime she broke something, she paid for it. I don’t know if I believe that. I didn’t pay for it, but now I’m wondering, is it an unspoken rule that you should offer to pay for something you break in a grocery store or is my friend off base here? Thanks for the help. Christina

Well, I admit that I have broken an item or two in the grocery store, and that I haven’t offered to pay for it. And no one has asked. But should I have paid? What’s the rule here? Let’s help Christina out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.