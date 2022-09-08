ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with what’s being given away and what’s not. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I’m currently in an argument with my neighbor over a table. Let me explain. My son is going off to college so we’re looking for things to put in his dorm room. We don’t want to spend a lot of money. Anyway, my neighbor put a couch and a table at the end of their driveway, and we decided to take it. Everyone knows that furniture at the end of the driveway means FREE. Long story short, my neighbor found out we took it and said the couch was free but not the table. Keep in mind it had been out there for two days. It’s already in my son’s dorm room. Do you think I should have to give it back, or is it mine now? How would you handle this? Thanks so much ~ Jake

Hmm I understand how Jake feels, but I think I would give it back. It doesn’t make sense, I know. And my guess is the neighbor changed his mind about the table, but for the sake of the relationship, I think I would give it back, even though it will be a pain to get it back from the college and bring it home.

What do you think? Would you give it back or keep it? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.