ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with giving friends rides. Here’s the email I received:

Hi Jaime. I recently drove a friend from Schenectady to Brooklyn. She had asked me two weeks prior if I could do it, and I always try to help a friend when I can. But here’s the thing, she never once offered to pay for gas or tolls. It cost me $75 in gas and tolls. She said I was out of line asking her for money the morning we were heading down (she never offered) and I should have told her I needed money when she asked me to drive her, two weeks ago. I feel like I shouldn’t have to ask for it, I was raised to offer gas money when asking for a ride somewhere whether it’s in town or a distance away. If the person declines your offer you make sure you compensate them to show your appreciation either taking them to a nice dinner or offering to drive the next time they need a ride. Am I out of line expecting someone to at least share the expenses? Thanks so much! ~ Benny

Well, I understand how Benny feels, but when I’m doing a favor for a friend like that, I don’t expect gas or toll money. I have had friends offer. (I’ve driven people to Plattsburgh, NYC, Jersey and other places), but usually I decline. But that’s just me, and I certainly understand that $75 is a chunk of change, so yes, it would be nice if the friend had offered to pay at least some of that cost.

Let’s help Benny out. What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.