ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with a possible double standard. Here’s the email I got from Jimmy.

Hi Jaime. I have a dilemma, but I don’t know if I’m right or wrong on this one. My wife is a totally free spirit, and I adore her. She’s been that way since I’ve known her which is over 20 years now. Summertime is definitely her time, and she shows it in her lack of clothing…and I don’t mind one bit. That is unless we’ve got company over. When it’s her girlfriends that are over and she’s walking around in her pretty skimpy bikini, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy that…I’m a guy, after all. But, when there are guys over, she still does it, and it hits me wrong. Am I a hypocrite here? I’ve talked to her about it, but she just laughs it off and keeps doing it. How do I get her to respect my feelings on this, or are my feelings off-base? Thanks for the help. Jimmy

I understand how Jimmy feels but, in my opinion, if he’s okay with his wife walking around in a bikini in front of her girlfriends, he should be okay with her walking around that way in front of his guy friends. Plus, it’s really her decision. Of course, we all want our spouses to respect our feelings but that goes both ways. Plus, if he trusts his wife, then it’s a non-issue, in my opinion. What do you think? Let’s help Jimmy out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.