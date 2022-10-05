ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sam, and it’s a pretty serious one. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I’m in a situation where I don’t think I did anything wrong, but people are kind of freaking out about it. I live in an apartment building with an elevator. There is a kid that lives in the building who constantly presses every single floor when he’s on it. His mom lets him ride the elevator for fun. Anyway, I was in a hurry one day and I got on and pressed Lobby and he got in and started pressing all the floors, so I slapped his hand away and called him a little jerk. I’m not proud of it, but I was rushed, and I really don’t like that his mom doesn’t discipline him in this situation. Well, apparently the kid told his mom and now she is threatening assault charges against me. I went to her and apologized and made no excuses, but she’s still not letting it go. Can this actually happen? Would she really be able to file assault charges?? It seems so crazy. Hope you can help. Thanks. ~ Sam

Well, it sounds like Sam knows what he did was wrong, and that he knows better and wouldn’t do it again. I don’t think assault charges are appropriate but that’s just me.

