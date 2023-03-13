ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is from Shannon, and it’s a tough one. Check it out:

Good morning Jaime, my name is Shannon and I need some serious advice. So my neighbors who have been married for a long time and have kids in college are friends of mine. There have always been rumors that the wife would sometimes step out, but rumors are just that. Well over the weekend I was out with a friend at a birthday party about an hour from where I live, and we had dinner in a private room at a restaurant. When I went to the bathroom I saw my neighbor snuggling up with another man at the bar. I snuck back into the room and later snuck out of the restaurant. I told my husband when I got home what I saw and he feels so bad and wants to tell her husband because he’s such a nice guy. I told him no it’s not our business and for all we know he knows or just doesn’t care? What would you do in this situation? Would you tell the husband or keep it quiet? Help! Thanks Shannon

I would definitely keep it quiet. Sometimes the messenger is the one who gets beaten up in these kinds of situations and it really is no one’s business but theirs. What do you think? Let’s help Shannon out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.