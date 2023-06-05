ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Vivi, and it’s about getting your guests to leave. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Let me start this email by saying I love to have my friends over for dinner parties. I love to cook and I love them. It’s a win win. However, once the wine starts being poured, sometimes we can sit around for hours talking and laughing. But, I like to be in bed by 11. Period…no wiggle room. I have found at my age that if I go to bed later than that, then my whole next day is ruined. Especially if I’ve had a glass or two of wine. But my friends never want to leave that early. I love them, but they’ve got to get out of my house. How do I gently tell them it’s time to go without hurting their feelings? Hope you can help. Thanks. Vivi

Well Vivi, as someone who also has a bedtime that I like to keep, I will invite people over with a start and END time. That way it’s kind of set up that they know this isn’t going to go all night. But that’s just me. What do you think? Let’s help Vivi out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.