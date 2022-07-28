ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about money. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime, my name is Samantha and I’m a longtime fan of the show and wanted to ask your opinion on something for the dilemma. Two weeks ago I loaned a friend of mine $750 dollars to get her car fixed. She was in a real jam and stressing out about the money so I loaned it to her. Now she claims she’s broke, but in the last two weeks I’ve seen her wearing three pairs of new shoes and a few other things I’ve never seen on her before. She hasn’t mentioned the money to me and hasn’t made any effort to pay me anything back. So what should I do? How long should I wait to expect her to start making payments? Can I demand it all back a once? What would you do? Hope you will use this so I can get some good advice. Thanks. ~ Samantha

Well, I was told a long time ago by my dad that you should never loan anyone money if you can’t live without it. So whenever I loan someone money, I don’t expect to get it back. I never want to put money between me and a friend. So I’m not sure I’m the right person to give Samantha advice about getting her money back.

