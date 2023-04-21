ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s TRY Social Dilemma is about family and Mother’s Day. Here’s the email.

Hi Jaime. I hear you talk about your mom all the time, so I was hoping you could use this Mother’s Day problem for your dilemma. As you know, Mothers’ Day is coming up in a few weeks and I’m already dreading it. Not because of any issue with my mother. We get along great. But I know she’ll want all of her kids to come over for dinner and I refuse to be in the same room with my sister or brother. I came out about five years ago. My mother accepted me immediately. However, my brother and sister still don’t want to admit that they have a gay sister. They treat me horribly when we’re together, constantly saying negative things. So, because of that, I haven’t spent any significant time with them over the last few years. I’ve told my mother I’d love to take her out to dinner or spend time with her in some other way to celebrate Mother’s Day. I just don’t want it to be with my siblings. And of course, she says the only thing she wants is to have her whole family together. What should I do? ~ Jillian

Well, I know that siblings and families can sometimes be difficult. But I also believe that sometimes, for the sake of your parents you have to put those differences aside if only for a couple of hours. It’s not easy, I understand that. But you never know how long your parents will be with you, and I think it will be worth spending the few hours with your unaccepting siblings to make her happy. But that’s just my take.

Make no mistake, I think Jillian’s siblings are wrong, but I would put mom’s feelings first. What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.