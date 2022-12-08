ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Noel and it’s about a tough playdate for his child. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime and good morning. My name is Noel and I’m a longtime fan of the show and thought you would have some good advice on this situation I found myself in. I have a 5-year-old daughter and one of her best friends from Pre School comes over for play dates but the child and her mom reek of cigarette smoke. I’ve never seen the mom smoke but it’s obvious that she does and probably her husband does too. I actually feel bad for the little girl because she smells like smoke and it’s not fair for her. We always have play dates after school at my house, but the mom keeps insisting we go to her house for a play date. The thing is that I don’t want my kid exposed to secondhand smoke or a smelly cigarette home. As much as l like the mom I don’t know what to say to her, I figured she’d just figure it out herself, but she hasn’t. I don’t want my daughter to lose her little friend who is a sweetheart; I don’t know what to say to the mom, any suggestions would be appreciated. ~ Noel

Wow, I think I might just be honest with the mom. I think if someone said it without judgment but just that you wouldn’t want your kid around secondhand smoke it would be okay. That’s what I think anyway. Let’s help Noel and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.