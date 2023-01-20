ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Joanna and it’s about her daughter-in-law. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having a bit of a problem. My son thinks I’m being unkind, but I don’t think so. My son recently married a nice young woman named Sarah. Anyway, Sarah wants to call me Mom. My son calls her mother “mom.” Well, I don’t want that. I’m not her mother, I’m her mother-in-law. I don’t think it’s appropriate and I told her as much. She can call me Joanna, but mom is just not right. Now my son thinks I’m being horrible and that if his wife wants to call me mom I should be thrilled by it. But I’m not and I can’t change that. Am I wrong for not wanting someone who isn’t my child to call me mom? I don’t think so, but I’d love some input. Thanks so much. ~ Joanna

I have to say, I’m not quite sure why Joanna is so upset by this. I’ve had several people in my life that I’ve called mom or dad, and none of them were even in-laws. Most of them were and are parents of people I’ve known since I was a kid. I would hang out at their house and call them mom and dad and my friend would hang at my house and call my parents the same. Now when I see them, I still do. So I think it’s kind of nice. One of my niece’s calls me mom from time to time. I love it. So I guess I don’t understand where Joanna is coming from.

