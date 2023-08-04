ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Charlotte, and its about hair washing. Here’s her email:

Hey Jaime. My dilemma is about washing your hair. I wash my hair every other day, and I think that’s normal. Sometimes if I’m doing lots of outside work, or workouts, I’ll wash it every day. Recently a friend told me I was “ruining” my hair by washing it so much, and that the most you should wash it was twice a week. That seems insane to me. What do you do? What do you think? I’m interested to hear what other people do. I’ll be listening. Thanks Jaime. Charlotte

Well, I too have heard that two or three times a week is the most you should wash your hair in a week. But that doesn’t work for me. I generally do every other day, but if I’m having a really busy week, I’ve been known to go three days, but that’s rare. How often do you wash your hair? What do you think is the right number of washes per week? Let’s help Charlotte out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.