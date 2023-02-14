ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from an email I received from Sherman, and it’s about the “leave a penny, take a penny” cup , it’s an interesting question. Here’s the email.

Hey Jamie, Question that maybe you and others can answer. You know when you’re checking out at a Stewarts or any other convenience store and your total is $2.03 so instead of breaking another dollar you take pennies from the tray that the store puts there saying, Have a penny leave it, need a penny take it. Well I always put my pennies in it in case some one needs a couple. I was behind a woman who was cashing out and she needed like 15 cents more, so what does she do but empty out the penny tray and start counting out what she needs leaving it empty. To me that’s rude to think it’s there to help you pay for the stuff you bought. Now I don’t bother to leave my pennies because people take advantage of others who leave their spare change. I would rather go outside and drop them on the ground then let someone use it to buy their stuff. What’s your thoughts on this if you have any. Thanks! – Sherman

Well, for me, from time to time, I will leave a nickel or a dime in the penny cup. And sometimes I’ll take up to six or seven cents but usually not more than that. But I’ve never thought of a limit on it. I don’t think I would take 15 cents, but I don’t think I would say anything to someone who does. And I don’t think I’d drop my pennies on the ground for someone to pick them up. What do you think? How much is too much to take from the “leave a penny, take a penny” cup at the store? Let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.