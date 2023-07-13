ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Rebecca, and it’s about time. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having an issue with someone I work with and I’m looking for advice. How long does someone get to use the “I’m new” excuse when they can’t get things done at the office. I work in a lawyer’s office with several other paralegals, and there is ALWAYS a lot of work to be done…and most of it is very important and timely. However, I work with a paralegal who we’ll call Kelly, who continually tries to push work off onto myself and other coworkers, all while using the excuse that she’s new. But the fact is, she’s not new. She’s worked in our office for almost two years now. She lets things slip through the cracks, and we end up having to clean up her mess. Is it fair for me to tell the bosses that she is using the “I’m new” excuse? Or would you still consider two years at a job as being new? Help me out here. Thanks so much. Rebecca

This is hard because we don’t know if anyone ever took the time to really show Kelly the ropes. But if someone did, then I would say using the new excuse doesn’t fly. But I would say something to her first before going to the boss. What do you think? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.