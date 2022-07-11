ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is a bit bizarre, but it’s very interesting. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I’m sure you’ve never received a social dilemma like this before. I am the employer of a small group of people…around seven of us. All of my employees work really hard and are fantastic at what they do. However, I have a bit of a problem. One of my employees has taken to putting “curses” on coworkers. She tells everyone she believes in voodoo, and then places curses on people who make her mad. Nothing has happened to anyone, and I think she’s doing it to make the staff uncomfortable. I would tell her to stop, but she keeps saying she’s just practicing her religion on her lunch break. I don’t want to overstep when it comes to someone’s faith. She also happens to be a very good worker so I don’t want to fire her. What would you do in this situation? Help! Thank you so much ~ Tracy

Wow, well, I think I would tell her she can curse anyone she wants, she just can’t tell anyone about it, or do it out in the open. I don’t know if that’s right, but I’m trying here.

