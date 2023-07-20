ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Megan, and it’s about hair stylists. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. I have a real dilemma and I’m not sure what to do. I know how connected men and women feel to their hair stylists, and I’ve been that way too. But my stylist of six years was on vacation, so I just went to the woman in the chair beside her. I didn’t think anything of it, but I loved her. My hair has never looked better. So of course, I want to stay with this woman, and not go back to my old stylist. But how rude would it be to leave my old stylist and literally sit in the chair right next to her station to get my hair done? I really like my old stylist as a person, I just think the new woman gets me and my look more. How would you handle this? Would you stick with the old stylist out of loyalty, or would you go with the new one because it’s supposed to be about what I like most. Help me out please. Thanks. Megan

I know this is hard because we do make connections with the people doing our hair. But ultimately, it's a business transaction and you have to go with the person who is doing your hair the way you want it done. That's my take anyway.