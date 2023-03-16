ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Angela and it’s about working out. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a real problem and I don’t know what to do. I’m hoping you can help with the dilemma. I work out at the gym across the street from my place of business. It makes life easy. I go to work and at the end of the day, I walk across the street, throw on my gym clothes and work out for an hour. Well, recently, my boss joined the same gym. I didn’t think anything of it, but now, almost every time I’m there, he comes over to me and wants to talk about work while I’m trying to just focus on what I’m doing. Plus, my work day is over, gym time is me time. How do I get it to stop without insulting him, and therefore putting my job in jeopardy? I hope you and your listeners can help. Thanks so much Angela

That is tough, and I admit, I’m not great at being forward about me-time. I guess I would try something like “we can work on that tomorrow, but right now, I’m focused on this.” The truth is, Angela needs your advice more than mine because like I said, this is not my strong point. Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.