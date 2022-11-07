ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sadie and it’s about her son. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a real problem. My 25-year-old son is one of those tech guys who must by the newest model of something as soon as it comes out. He watches all the big announcements and runs to order whatever new iPhone or iPad is announced. But all those products add up and he doesn’t exactly have the money to afford it. I mean, he’s still living at home and claims he can’t afford to move out. After the latest announcement I told him if he has the money to buy a new iPhone and iPad, he can start giving me rent for living at home, and he got angry. My husband thinks I’m being unreasonable and that he’s an adult and I can’t tell him how to spend his money. I think if he’s living rent free I sure can. What do you think? Any tips on how to get your adult child to move out? Thanks! ~ Sadie

Well Sadie. I would most definitely make him pay rent or move out. When I lived at home, I started paying rent the minute I got a job, and that was at 17. I think Sadie needs to lay down some rules and her husband needs to support her. That’s my take. What do you think? Let’s help Sadie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.