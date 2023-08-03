ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Blake, and it’s about family. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a real problem and I’m looking for good advice. My sister and I have always been very close. We’re only two years apart, and we’re the best of all worlds, best friends and family. Well, my sister’s husband had an affair last year and it almost destroyed their family and had a huge impact on the rest of our family. I supported my sister throughout the whole ordeal and was there for her to vent her frustrations. Ultimately, she decided to forgive him, which I understand for the sake of their young children, but I’m not so eager to forgive him. Now I’m expected to just let it go and carry on like he didn’t devastate my sister. How can I be expected to just forget his betrayal? Yet this is what my sister is asking me to do. Is it even realistic for anyone to think I could? My sister gets angry when I bring it up, so what do I do. Help me out. Blake

This is really hard because I understand how Blake feels. But I think Blake has to go along with her sister’s decision. What do you think? Let’s help Blake out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.