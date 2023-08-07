ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Angela and it’s about getting engaged for the second time. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m a divorced woman with no children. Unfortunately I picked the wrong guy for my first marriage, but that’s okay. I’ve moved on from that. I’ve been dating a really great guy for about a year and a half now and he proposed to me. I was all ready to say yes, and then I saw the size of the ring. It is a very very small diamond. I’m embarrassed to even show it to anyone. This is my second marriage. Shouldn’t the ring be bigger, not smaller? Now my man makes over $100k a year, so I was expecting a big ring, but he believes that our money would be better spent on a nice house. So do I tell him I want a bigger ring, or do I try to just deal with this? Hope you can help. Angela

Well, I don’t think I’m the person who can help Angela. I’m not big on material things, so the size of the ring would mean nothing to me. But I know I’m a rarity so hopefully you can help Angela. Should she ask for a bigger ring, or just go with the flow? Let’s help her out on the TRY Facebook page.