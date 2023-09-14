ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Maureen and it’s about taking selfies with friends. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I’m having an issue with a good friend of mine and it’s threatening our relationship. My friend, we’ll call her Ann, and I were together for the first time in a while. I was so happy to see her, and we had a great time catching up. At the end of our lunch, we took a selfie together. I wanted everyone to see us, so I posted it on Facebook, tagging her. When she saw it, she said she hated the way it looked and asked me to take it down. I had such a good time with her, and I want everyone to know how special she is to me. Do I have to take down the photo? Can’t I just keep it up and remove the tag? What do you think? Don’t you think she’s being petty? Help me out. Thanks. Maureen

Well, I understand how Maureen feels, but if she really loves her friend as much as she’s saying, I think she should take it down. I also think we worry too much about those kinds of things, but it’s not for me to tell someone else what matters to them. So, I say take it down. What do you think? Let’s help Maureen (and Ann) out and let me know what you think on the TRY Facebook page.