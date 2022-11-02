ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Brady, and it’s about parking tickets. Here’s his email:

Hey Jaime. I have a real issue. I am divorced and live in an apartment complex. I just started dating a nice woman. She recently came to my apartment to visit and got a parking ticket while she was there. Apparently, she didn’t park in the CLEARLY MARKED designated visitors parking. Now she wants me to pay for her parking ticket since it happened when she was visiting me. But again, she just didn’t pay attention. There were plenty of spots she could have parked in with no problem, so isn’t it her fault? I like this woman, but this seems wrong to me. What should I do? Should I pay for her parking ticket, or should I kindly explain it was her fault for not parking where she should have? I don’t want to ruin my chances with her but paying for her parking ticket seems a bit much. Hope you can help me out. Thanks so much! ~ Brady

I think this could end up being a deal breaker. I understand that Brady likes this woman, but for her to expect him to pay for the parking ticket seems a bit much to me. We all have to be responsible for our own actions. That’s my opinion anyway. If she’s a good person, she’ll understand that too.

What do you think? Would you pay for her ticket or not? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.