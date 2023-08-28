ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about family and how to deal with differing opinions in a family. Here’s the email from Jason:

Hi Jaime. I hope you understand why I’ve changed the names of everyone in my story. Here is my dilemma: My daughter, Charlotte is in her senior year in college. Her mother is very religious, though I am less so. In her last visit home (college is across the state), Charlotte took me aside and confided in me that she was gay. She’d had boyfriends in high school and in college, so this came as a surprise to me – though I had no problem with it. Her mother, however, would not react as tolerantly. Charlotte knows this – so while she did want to tell me about her sexuality, she did not want to tell her mother – and did not want me to tell her either. I agree that she has to come out in her own way, but I’m not a big fan of keeping things from my wife. How do I handle this? Thanks for the help. Jason

This is a difficult situation. Good for Jason for showing love and acceptance to his daughter, as he should, and yes it is up to her how she chooses to come out. But I’m not sure it’s fair to ask a husband to keep a secret from his wife, or vice versa. What would you do in this situation? I would keep the secret if that’s what was asked of me, but I would also try to convince Charlotte to find a way to come out to her mother with the help of her father. That’s my take. What do you think? Let’s help Jason out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.