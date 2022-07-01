ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Dawn and it’s about family and summer. Here’s her email.

Hi Jaime. Okay, I have a dilemma. A couple of years ago my husband and I decided to splurge and put a pool in our backyard. It was the best decision we ever made, except there is one problem. Seems all of my family now think it’s their pool too so they come over whenever they want to use it. I actually don’t mind that, but I do mind they expect us to host them, meaning we have to provide food and drinks, and even towels every time they come. Well, I finally had enough, and this summer sent a nicely worded email to family saying we are more than happy to have them but unless we personally invite them to come over, they are on their own when it comes to food, drinks, etc. Needless to say it didn’t go down well and now everyone is saying we are being selfish. My husband is starting to feel bad about the email and wants me to tell them to forget it but I refuse. Am I wrong? What would you do? Hope you can use this Jaime. Thanks. ~ Dawn

I understand how Dawn feels. It can get expensive having to feed the whole family all the time. That being said, I always have some burgers and hotdogs in the freezer for these moments. BUT, if it’s happening as regularly as Dawn says, I think the family should contribute by bringing over some food and beverages.

What do you think? Let’s help Dawn out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.