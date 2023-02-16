ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Paul and it’s about parties and being the designated driver. Here’s his email.

Hi Jaime. Sorry for venting here, but I’d kinda like to know if I was out of line here…because I don’t feel like it. Before Sunday’s Super Bowl party, I agreed to be the designated driver for my crew of four other friends, and two married couples. So, we arrived, and I enjoyed my iced tea while everyone else got hammered. However, as the game carried on, the drinking games started, and somehow I became the “weasel who won’t drink,” and the badgering got to the point where I was getting ticked off. I can take a joke, and I’m certainly not crazy sensitive…but I’m also not into putting myself into the position of being verbally abused by the people who are supposed to be my friends and whom I’m doing a favor for. So…after trying to get them to stop, I told them all to get an Uber and that I was leaving. I checked with the host of the party, and I know they made it home safely, but all I’ve heard from any of them is what a jerk I was for leaving them when I knew they couldn’t drive and questioning my friendship. Was I wrong for bailing on them or do they all owe me an apology…like I feel like they do. Thanks for using this as your dilemma. ~ Paul

All I can say is I would have stayed. When I make a commitment like that, which I feel is really important, no matter what, I would have stayed. Don’t get me wrong, I would have called them out when they were sober, but I wouldn’t have left them alone after promising to be the DD. What do you think? Let’s help Paul out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.