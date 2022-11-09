ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma has to do with laundry. One of my favorite topics. Here’s the email.

Good morning, Jaime, my name is Carrie and I’m a longtime fan of the show and I’m having a disagreement with some of my friends and coworkers and thought you could use this as your dilemma of the day. I’m not quite sure how this even came up but we were talking about how often we use our bath towels. I wash mine after three showers. Some coworkers go a full week, while others wash them every single day. And of course, we all think we’re right. So, what do you think is appropriate? I can’t wait to hear what others think. Thanks so much Jaime. Keep doing what you do. ~ Carrie

Well, I used to use my towels twice then wash them, but ever since Covid, I wash them every day. I just got into the habit and now I continue it. So, what do you think is appropriate? Let’s help Carrie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.