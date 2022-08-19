ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Carla, and it’s about showering. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Did you see the new article that came out about showering? Basically the experts said that there is no need to wash your arms or legs in the shower if you haven’t done something to make them really dirty. I have said this for years. Why waste soap on your arms and legs. Let the natural oils shine through and just let water hit them. I’ve always gotten weird looks from friends when I say this, but I KNEW it was true. So do you think more people will follow my lead now that the experts are saying it? Thanks ~ Carla

Well, I have to tell you I will still wash my arms and legs in the shower. I always put lotion on after I shower so I feel like I still get fairly soft skin. I just wouldn’t feel right now washing every part of my body. But that’s just me.

What do you think? Can you follow these new “rules?” Will you pass on soaping up your arms and legs or will you keep doing it? Let’s help Carla out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.