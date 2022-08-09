ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kelly and it’s about clean undies. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. This is such a simple question. Do you wash your new undies before you wear them? I ask because first I had a big fight with my husband who put his new underwear on without washing it, and then that lead to a conversation with friends. It was pretty funny because almost all the women I spoke to, with the exception of one, washed their new undies before wearing them. While most of the men I spoke to did not. I don’t think it’s necessarily a male/female thing since there was one one female friend of mine who didn’t wash them, but I’m just curious….do you wash before wearing? We’ll be listening to hear what everyone says. Thanks so much ~ Kelly.

Well, this is an easy one for me. The answer is 100% yes. And not just undies….anything I buy, I wash before I wear it. But let’s help Kelly out. And hopefully, we’ll hear from both men and women.

