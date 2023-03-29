ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about chicken….really. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. This may sound like a bizarre social dilemma but my daughter and I are in the midst of a big argument and I’m hoping you can help us out. I have always thought that it is common knowledge that if you are going to cook a whole chicken that you must remove the giblets and then wash the chicken inside and out before you cook it. However, my daughter has come to believe this is just a waste of time since the chicken is going to be cooked anyway. So she just removes the giblets and cooks away. So who do you think is right? We have found both answers on the internet and have both agreed that whoever gets the most people agreeing with them is the way chickens will be cooked from now on. So do you wash your chicken before you cook it, or do you just throw it in the oven, after preparing it of course? We’ll be listening! Thanks Jaime

Bridget