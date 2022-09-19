ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is from Erika and it’s about air conditioning! Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I need help. While summer may be unofficially over since the kids are back at school, it’s still can get pretty hot here in the area, but my husband doesn’t seem to care. For him, after we had one cool night last week, he’s basically turned off the air conditioner and won’t let us put it back on, despite the fact that it got to almost 85 yesterday. When I asked him why he said it’s because now there will be more cold days than warm days so why waste the money turning the A/C back on. I told him he’s ridiculous and it doesn’t take much to turn it back on for hot days and turn it off when it’s cool. But he won’t seem to budge so me and my family are just sweltering. Am I wrong that he’s being unreasonable? Does anyone else’s spouse turn off the A/C as soon as they have the first day it hits under 70? Thanks for the help. ~ Erika

Well I’m with Erika on this. When it gets to a temperature where we can open the windows we turn off the AC and do that. But when we have a hot day over 80, the AC goes right back on. Why be hot in your own home. I know it’s expensive, but some things are worth it.

