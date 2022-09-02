ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s TRY Social Dilemma has to do with the end of summer. This is the email I received from Joanne.

Hi Jaime. I was wondering how you feel about this. I was having a conversation with a friend of mine leading into Labor Day weekend. I feel that Labor Day weekend is the end of summer…period. That’s it, it’s over, put away your summer clothes and pull out the sweaters and long pants. No more summer plans at all. However, I have other friends who think that all of September is still summer. They keep their pool open until the end of September (and no it’s not heated). They continue to make summer like plans. For instance, they’re heading to the Jersey shore in mid-September for a weekend. I don’t get it. I think Labor Day is it. Summer is over, kids are going back to school and it’s time for Fall. But my friend says I’m throwing away a whole month of Summer. Is she right? What do you think? Does Labor Day mean the end of summer, or do you feel like there is still a whole month left of Summer? I’d hate to think that I’ve been missing out just because of the way my brain was programmed as a kid. I’m really looking forward to hearing what other people think. Thanks so much Jaime. ~ Joanne

This is so interesting to me. I have always felt that Labor Day means the end of summer, but as I look at the forecast for the week, it’s going to be beautiful and in the 80’s the next several days. So maybe Joanne’s friend is right. Maybe we do still have a month of summer left. But for me, Labor Day has always been the end. We’re closing our pool on Tuesday.

What about you? Do you think summer is over? Or do you feel like there’s a whole month of it left? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.