Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Becky. It's about showering, and it's a fun one for a Friday. Here's her email:

Hi Jaime. My friends and I were talking about this after reading about it on social media and we thought it would make a great social dilemma. Do you shower with your back to the water or front to the water? I always assumed everyone showered with their back to the water, but boy was I wrong. I found out from several of my friends that they shower with their front to the water. That just seems wrong to me when I think about it. What about when you have to bend over to wash your legs…does your head hit the wall? But some friends say facing the water is the way to go. So we thought we would come to you? How do you stand when you’re showering? Facing the water and the wall or with your back to the water and plenty of room to move around? I still say back to the water is the way to go. Thanks, Jaime. Have a good day! Becky

This is interesting because I just read an article that said women usually shower with their back to the water and men shower with their face toward the water. I break the rule I guess because I would have to say that most of the time I’m facing the water. The only time I turn around with my back to the water is when I’m washing shampoo out of my hair. Other than that, I’m facing the water. What about you? Let’s help Becky out. Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.