ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lucy. Here’s what she wrote:

Hi Jaime. I am an animal lover. I have three dogs and two cats. I love all of them. My husband and I are lucky enough to have a big enough house to take care of all of them. But here’s the thing. While I let my dogs lick my face and mouth, I do NOT want other dogs licking my face and mouth. I will happily pet other dogs, but I don’t want them slobbering on me because I don’t know them and what germs they have. I’ve always felt that way. My husband and some friends of mine don’t understand that. They say if you’re an animal lover than you love all animals. I do, but that doesn’t mean I want them kissing my face. Do you think this is strange? I don’t know why my husband and friends give me such a hard time about it, but I’m adamant about not wanting dogs I don’t know to lick me. Do you think it’s okay? Would you let an unknown dog lick your face? I hope you’ll talk about this Jaime. I think it’s important. Thanks so much. Lucy

Well, I don’t think I have to tell you that I too am an animal lover. And I do let unknown dogs lick my face. As long as the owner tells me they are friendly and aren’t going to bite my face off, then sure they can lick my face. I know I’ve read somewhere over the years that dogs mouth doesn’t carry viruses like humans do so you’re probably not going to get an illness from letting a dog lick your face. But that’s just my opinion. What do you think? Do you let dogs you don’t know lick your face? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.