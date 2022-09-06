ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Paulina and it’s about Christmas in stores. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I know you love Christmas. I do too. But I was a little upset when I went into the stores last week and saw Christmas decorations for sale. Sure they had all the Fall stuff like pumpkins and costumes, but they also had a few shelves of Christmas stuff. This is crazy. It’s still warm out. Does anyone really buy Christmas stuff this early? I love the holiday, I really do, but I feel like it’s getting out of control. What do you think? I’ll be listening. Thanks so much. ~ Paulina

Well Paulina. I admit, it did used to bother me, but it doesn’t anymore. I figure I can’t control it, so I’ll just roll with it. And I admit, sometimes I even end up buying a decoration or two because I see it there. I try not to let things I can’t do anything about get to me. But that’s just me.

What about you? Let’s help Paulina out. Does it make you crazy to see Christmas stuff out in stores already, or do you just walk by it if you don’t want anything? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.