ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kelly and it’s about talking on the phone. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a real dilemma. I don’t understand why one of my friends feels the need to constantly call me. In this day and age, isn’t texting the way to communicate. And I wouldn’t mind the phone call if I could then actually get her off the phone. But she just goes on and on and on. I wish I had the kind of time to talk on the phone….actually, no I don’t. I feel like any conversation can be had over text with the exception of extreme news…sad or happy. Am I the only one who gets annoyed by phone calls? And especially by phone calls that seem to go on forever?!?! Doesn’t everyone feel this way? Make the phone calls stop! I can’t wait to see if others feel the same way. Thanks so much Kelly

This email made me laugh because part of me understands how Kelly feels. Life does seem so busy a lot of the time that we don’t have time to talk on the phone, but maybe we should. Maybe that would help slow things down. What do you think? Let’s help Kelly out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.