Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Alyssa. It's about driving in the snow…appropriate for today. Here's her email:

Hi Jaime. After that snow/ice store we had, I had to write into you. I was so mad driving to work the day after the storm. I know it was crazy for everyone. But I was behind so many cars that had not been completely cleaned off. There was ice on the roof of several cars and trucks, and of course, some of the time when they were driving it would blow off right onto my windshield. And it was like plates of ice slamming into my car. Don’t you think we all should take the extra ten minutes to clean off the roof of the car?? Someone told me it was against the law, but I don’t believe it because it happens all the time. I was afraid my windshield was going to crack with the ice hitting it so hard off of other people’s cars. Does this make you as crazy as it makes me. Thanks Jaime. Alyssa

I do understand how Alyssa feels. I’ve also been hit with snow from a vehicle in front of me. I know cleaning off the car can be a pain, and it takes time, but it’s important. So I’m with Alyssa…take the time to clean off the top of the car. This is even more meaningful today when we’re in the middle of a snowstorm. What do you think? Be honest, do you always clean off the top of the car? Do you get as mad as Alyssa does when someone doesn’t? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.