ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Ali and it’s about a destination wedding. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I have a real dilemma and I’m little annoyed by it. Here’s the situation. A good friend of mine’s daughter is getting married. I have met that daughter only once as she is an adult who lives in another state. However, my friend has invited me to the wedding as her friend to support her. She said she would really need me to be there to help her out with everything as the mother of the bride. It is a destination wedding. My husband and I said we would go, because I love my friend. However, we are paying for our plane ride to the Caribbean, plus our room and everything else. Also, it’s a formal wedding, which means I had to buy a gown, because I don’t have one. I was happy to do all that. However, yesterday when I got the actual invitation, there was a note that said, “we understand that this is a destination wedding, but if you would like to give a gift, we will happily accept it.” Do they really think I’m going to bring a gift??? And will I look horrible if I don’t??? What would you do? Help me out please. Thanks so much. ~ Ali

I say absolutely no gift is necessary, and I think it’s a lot for them to ask anyone for a gift. A destination wedding is expensive for everyone involved, and I always thought the presence of the guests was the present. I mean if someone wants to bring a gift, great, but asking for one seems a bit much to me, so I say no gift necessary, especially since Ali doesn’t even know the couple getting married. What do you think? Let’s help her out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.