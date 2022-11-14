ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Julie, and it’s about money at the office. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. I have a real dilemma I hope you can help with. I am in charge of the petty cash at my office. But a different co-worker is responsible for making the weekly trip to the bank to make the business deposit and then get petty cash for the following week. In a conversation with my boss recently, she asked me if the increase in the petty cash amount was enough. But the thing is, I haven’t seen any more money than usual. So, I figured out that my coworker who is responsible for making the deposit and getting petty cash has been taking the extra money. What do I do?? Should I tell my boss? Do I go to my coworker? Or do I just wait and see what’s going to happen?? I feel like I’m caught in a bind here. Hope you use this as your dilemma. Thanks! I need the help. ~ Julie

Well, I think the first thing I would do is go to my coworker and give them a chance to fess up or at least find out what was happening. If they came clean, then I would just let them handle it. But if they didn’t own up to it, I would then go to the boss because I wouldn’t want to be blamed for the missing money.

What would you do? Let’s help Julie out and let me know on the TRY Facebook page.