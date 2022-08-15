ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma is about housesitting and fish. Here’s the email:

Hey Jaime and good morning my name is Lexi and I’m a longtime listener of your dilemma and wanted to get your opinion on something. So I’ve been housesitting for a friend while she’s on vacation with her family. I’m watching the dog and feeding her daughter’s goldfish. Well, the goldfish died the other day, and I wasn’t sure what to do so I went to the pet store to see if I could find another fish. When I got there, I noticed there were a ton of goldfish in a tank that looked identical to my friend’s daughter’s fish. So I bought a new fish and replaced the dead one. They come home tomorrow from vacation and I’m not sure if I should even bother to tell my friend what happened. Do you think I should or just keep it to the dog and myself? Thanks so much. ~ Lexi

I think I would tell the mom and dad and then leave it to them to decide whether or not to tell their daughter. That’s my take anyway.

