ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Lou and it’s about winning on a scratch-off. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. I love listening to you every morning, and now I have a question of my own. So yesterday I bought a scratch off ticket while on my lunch break at work, something I do from time to time. I never won more than $5 bucks until yesterday I won $100 dollars. I cashed it in immediately and put it in my wallet and that was that. When I told my co-worker (who is a woman) that I won she asked me if I had called my wife to tell her and I said no, I didn’t even think it was something I would have to share with my wife. Well, my co-worker thought that was crazy and I have to tell my wife. She even insisted that I use the money to buy her something with my winnings. So, am I being dishonest by not telling my wife that I won a $100 dollar scratch off ticket? Does she need to know that? Thanks for the help. Lou

I don’t think Lou HAS to tell his wife. And I know that sometimes it’s nice to have some mad money of your own, but my first thought would be I can’t wait to tell my sweetie, but that’s just me. What do you think? Should Lou tell his wife or is it fine that he keeps his $100 win fall to himself? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.